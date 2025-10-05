Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized on Saturday the disinformation campaign related to Türkiye's fifth-generation fighter, Kaan, citing it as discrediting and disrespecting the work of the domestic industry on localization and nationalization, which he said he strongly opposes.

Responding to a question about the U.S. lifting defense industry restrictions on Türkiye and statements regarding the national combat aircraft, as well as related disinformation, Fidan, in a live interview with TRT Haber, stated that Türkiye's national security concerns far outweigh disinformation campaigns.

"I strongly reject and condemn these discussions that disrespect the labor that made localization in the defense industry possible," he said.

He said he has been a first-hand witness to the work of thousands of engineers over the years, emphasizing that many defense industry companies in Türkiye have been engaged in the effort for years, with the localization rate increasing from 20% to 80%.

Recalling the names of companies such as Aselsan, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Havelsan, Baykar, BMC and many other companies, the minister said: "There has been a struggle for years of all of these (companies). See, there is the localization rate of 80% from 20%."

He called it a development that should not be underestimated.

Furthermore, he said defense products have been used for years by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), with data shared with engineers and companies.

Fidan also highlighted that Ankara has been working for two years to lift restrictions and sanctions.

He said that some restrictions have been lifted from Canada, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium, adding that most issues with Germany have been largely resolved, while some restrictions remain in place from the U.S., and others have been lifted.

Pointing to his "duty" to try to lift the sanctions, Fidan said: "If the other side cannot provide a reasonable explanation while I'm trying to lift these sanctions and we can't make progress, national security will require us to get it elsewhere and the other party needs to understand that."

Also suggesting these are "high state matters," the minister concluded by saying: "To take this discussion from here to another area, it's really odd."