Germany announced on Friday it would suspend exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip following the Israeli government's decision to expand operations in the coastal territory despite intensifying international criticism.

Berlin will not authorize any exports "until further notice," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, in a strikingly quick response by one of Israel's strongest international backers to a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet to "take over" Gaza City.

The move by Germany, which has previously stopped short of tougher lines against Israel's government taken by some of its European Union allies, appeared likely to further isolate Israel in the wake of the controversial military takeover plan that has been decried by the United Nations, aid and human rights groups.

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, Merz said in a statement, adding: "With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs."

International concern has been growing over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, amid reports of children dying from starvation and widespread famine affecting the Palestinian population due to the Israeli blockade and military operations.

Merz called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries – including for U.N. organizations and other NGOs – and said Israel "must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Germany also called on Israel’s government "not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank."

It was not immediately clear which military equipment from Germany would be affected.

Germany, with its history with the Holocaust, has been among the strongest Western backers of Israel – arguably surpassed only by the United States.

Merz's government did not join announcements by President Emmanuel Macron of key German ally France and Britain's Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The reluctance so far that of the EU's biggest economic power to take a tougher line on the attrocities of Netanyahu's government clouded the prospects that international pressure might have an impact on Israel's decisions.

Last week, Slovenia announced it will ban the import, export and transit of all weapons to and from Israel in response to the country's actions in Gaza – saying it was the first EU member country to do so.

Israel's air and ground attacks have already killed over 60,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and pushed the territory toward famine.

Outrage over Israel's actions in Gaza has grown in Europe as images of suffering Palestinians have driven protests in London, Berlin, Brussels and other capitals. More recently, almost-daily killings of Palestinians while seeking aid have tested the EU's friendly relationship with Israel like never before.