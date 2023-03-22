The first product of the Turkish defense industry’s Low Altitude Radar System Project – which is to strengthen border security – would soon be added to the inventory, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir said Tuesday.

Demir’s statements came as part of the 4th International Military Radar and Border Security Summit (MRBS), which has opened its doors to sector stakeholders and enthusiasts in the capital Ankara.

The two-day event is being organized by a leading Turkish business association, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD)’s Ankara branch with the support of the Interior Ministry, National Defense Ministry, Industry and Technology Ministry along with the SSB.

The event is dubbed the most comprehensive event in Türkiye that focuses on military radar and border security.

Demir, during his speech, highlighted the increasing demand and need for border security systems as threats against Türkiye continue to diversify. He emphasized that radar systems are primary sensors used by security forces to ensure reconnaissance surveillance and early warning applications and that they are indispensable elements of border security.

According to Demir, the Low Altitude Radar System Project – which is the new member of the Early Warning Radar System family – will significantly increase the capabilities of security forces.

He said they plan to increase the number of national radar systems in the coming period and have signed additional radar purchase contracts within the Early Warning Radar System family this year.

Demir also stated that the second phase of the KAYI Project is being developed to expand detection, and intervention systems at Türkiye's borders, particularly at the Syria and Iran border lines.

MUSIAD Ankara Chairperson Hasan Fehmi Yılmaz, also speaking at the opening of the MRBS, highlighted the summit's focus on land, sea and space border security, also adding that the event will see discussion on the HAARP program.

The aim of the summit is to bring together manufacturers to promote domestic military radar and border security technologies and ultimately increase exports, Yılmaz emphasized, saying that the Turkish defense industry continues to grow and develop day by day, thanks to the experience gained.

Yılmaz further stated that many MUSIAD members are exhibiting their products for the first time at the summit. One of these products is the Azab, a kamikaze UAV platform with various wingspans that can be used for multiple purposes, produced by Robit Technology.

The defense industry is not just an upper sector branch, but it also feeds many sectors in terms of its outputs, both in technology and production information, Yılmaz said, adding that, the sector thus plays a crucial role in the country's production and design information.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, a leading Turkish defense industry company offering advanced and reliable homeland security systems for the military, public and civil sectors, said at the event that Havelsan’s unique products and solutions are being used to respond to the needs along the border and in areas where physical surveillance and support of border patrol are not possible.

“We collect and monitor the information coming from the sensors located in the field on the map and provide direct integration with security cameras,” he said.

Nacar also highlighted the important role played by Havelsan Coastal Surveillance and Radar System and Ship Traffic Management System in ensuring maritime safety.

He further mentioned that Havelsan, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, has established BIYOTEKSAN jointly with POLSAN, and put a qualified fingerprint recognition system into use all over Türkiye in biometric data technologies.

“We are the seventh country to establish our own national biometric data management system,” he added.