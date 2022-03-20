Hungarian Defense Ministry Undersecretary Gaspar Maroth said Sunday that 40 tactical wheeled armored vehicles named Gidran were produced in Turkey and delivered to the Hungarian Armed Forces.

Another 100 will be produced in Hungary, he said.

Gidran is the name given to Turkish company Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, which are being produced under licenses.

The Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer in a separate statement Sunday said that Nurol Makina Hungary, a recently established branch, signed a cooperation agreement for the production of armored vehicles in Hungary with the authorities of the Hungarian state and their partners.

Nurol Makina made its debut in the European market by launching its first company abroad in Hungary on March 17.

Nurol Makina has made a name for itself with its recent export successes. It meets the needs of allied countries as well as Turkey with its 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicles such as the Yörük and Ejder Yalçın, produced at its modern facilities in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish defense industry firm introduced new products and vehicles with increased capabilities to users around the world in 2021, Nurol Makina General Manager Engin Aykol told Anadolu Agency (AA).

With the establishment of Nurol Makina Hungary, activities such as design, production and assembly will be carried out with local partners in Hungary. Solutions specific to needs will be developed by being included in the modernization projects of the Hungarian army. In addition, support will be received from Hungarian engineers.

Previously, local news said that the Hungarian army will receive more than 300 new military vehicles, and the project is based on the Turkish military vehicle family Ejder Yalçın MRAP 4x4.

The acquisition of a new family of 4x4 military vehicles for the armed forces began in 2018.

The Ejder Yalçın 4x4 comes in 10 different configurations that were developed for a variety of combat and support missions. The vehicles are preferred in many countries across the Middle East, the Gulf, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The vehicle comes to the fore as one that can be part of joint operations conducted with next-generation technology vehicles found in the NATO inventory.

Ejder Yalçın has already been tested and used on the ground both by Turkey and international military units and security forces.