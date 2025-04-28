India has signed a contract to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France, its Defense Ministry announced on Monday, with the multibillion-dollar deal to include both single- and twin-seat planes.

The deal announced by Indian authorities comes at a time of fresh tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

When delivered, the jets would join 36 French-made Rafale fighters already acquired by New Delhi as part of its efforts to modernize its military hardware rapidly.

"The governments of India and France have signed an inter-governmental agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The jets made by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation are expected to operate from Indian-made aircraft carriers, replacing the Russian MiG-29K jets.

"It includes training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics" as well as 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, said India's Defense Ministry.

"It also includes additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF)."

The Indian government announced its intention to procure 26 Rafales in 2023, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France for the Bastille Day celebrations.

Despite historical ties with Russia as its key supplier for military equipment, India has diversified in recent years with key purchases including from France as well as from the United States and Israel.

Dassault said that the jets will provide India with "state-of-the-art capabilities" and an "active role in guaranteeing national sovereignty and consolidating India's role as a major international player."

India's navy is the first user outside France of the Rafale Marine jet, the company said.

Tensions with Pakistan

However, Monday's deal comes as India's relations with archrival Pakistan plummet to fresh lows.

New Delhi has accused Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000 – claims Islamabad denies.

The two countries have exchanged gunfire, diplomatic barbs, expelled each other's citizens, and shut their land border since the April 22 attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Analysts also note a significant risk that the crisis could escalate into a military conflict.

The earlier contract for 36 Rafale aircraft, agreed in 2016, was worth about $9.4 billion.

Many global arms suppliers see the world's most populous nation – and fifth-largest economy – as a key market.

India has become the world's largest arms importer, with purchases steadily rising to account for nearly 10% of all imports globally between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

India has also eyed with worry its northern neighbor, China, especially since a deadly 2020 clash between their troops.

That sparked a wave of defense reforms in the country, with both a push for new contracts from foreign suppliers and simplified laws to promote domestic manufacturing and the coproduction of critical military hardware.

This decade, India has opened an expansive new helicopter factory, launched its first homemade aircraft carrier and conducted a successful long-range hypersonic missile test.

That in turn has fostered a growing arms export market, which saw sales last year worth $2.63 billion – still a tiny amount compared to established players, but a thirtyfold increase in a decade.

India has also deepened defense cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.