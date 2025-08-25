Indian media reports on New Delhi’s latest missile test noted that the nuclear-capable Agni-5 system, with a range of 5,000 kilometers, could reach targets “from Türkiye to China.”

India said Wednesday it had successfully launched the intermediate-range ballistic missile from its eastern Odisha state, with officials saying the test “validated all operational and technical parameters.” The Agni-5, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is among several indigenously developed systems intended to strengthen India’s defense posture.

While the government described the launch as routine, some coverage emphasized the missile’s maximum range, stretching from Türkiye to China. Some analysts note that India’s missile program is largely focused on deterring its immediate rivals, China and Pakistan.

India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, remain locked in a tense rivalry, with relations deteriorating after a deadly border clash in 2020. India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is viewed as a counterbalance to Beijing.