Iran has acquired Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander announced on Monday, amid Western concerns over the deepening military collaboration between Tehran and Moscow.

This is the first time an Iranian official has confirmed the purchase of Su-35 jets. However, Ali Shadmani, who was quoted by the Student News Network, did not clarify how many jets were purchased and whether they had already been delivered to Iran.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land and naval forces. The production of military equipment has also accelerated," the deputy coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters said.

"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe," Shadmani warned referring to Iran's archrival in the region, Israel.

The Kremlin declined to comment on Tuesday on Shadmani's statement.

In November 2023, Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran had finalized arrangements to buy Russian fighter jets.

Earlier this month, Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership, which did not mention arms transfers but said the two will develop their "military-technical cooperation."

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as aging U.S. models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.