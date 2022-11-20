Moscow has struck a deal with Tehran to start manufacturing "hundreds" of Iranian drones on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by the U.S. and other Western security agencies.
The Post stated on Saturday that Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, and are set to begin production in the coming months.
Russia has already used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. They can fly several hundred kilometers, circle over a target area and then descend with their explosive load.
Moscow has denied the use of the so-called kamikaze drones, while Iran admitted earlier this month that it had supplied drones to Russia.
Russia and Iran are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper.
The Russian military is using drones for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Producing unmanned weaponized aircraft on their own would allow Moscow to further multiply such attacks.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.