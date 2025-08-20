Japan and Türkiye will begin detailed talks to boost cooperation in defense technologies, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said on Wednesday between meetings with Turkish officials and makers of drones and other arms.

Türkiye-backed firms, led by Baykar, have supplied armed drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.

"We agreed to begin discussions at the working group-level between our respective equipment authorities, with a view to facilitating exchanges between our defense industries," Nakatani told reporters in Istanbul.

He is the first Japanese defense minister to make an official trip to Türkiye, a NATO member country that is keen to expand economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Türkiye and Japan are both U.S. allies.

Nakatani also said he discussed with his Turkish counterpart and defense industry executives Japan's interest in Türkiye's drone industry, Türkiye's interest in Japan's command and control functions, and the need to review any export control frameworks.

He said Japan’s agency responsible for military technology, procurement and logistics would begin consultations with the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) at the working-group level.

Nakatani's trip included visits to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), navy shipyards and drone maker Baykar.

Japan is considering Turkish drones among potential options as part of its effort to boost defenses, a diplomatic source previously said.

The talks did not mean Japan would acquire Turkish-made defense products, Nakatani added.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said after his meeting with Nakatani that Türkiye wanted to increase defense industry and military cooperation with Japan.