The domestically developed long-range air defense system, Siper, will complete the most important part of Türkiye's layered air defense next year, the head of Turkish missile producer Roketsan said Wednesday.

Murat İkinci told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the system would enter the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) inventory at the end of this year.

Speaking at the country's largest technology event Teknofest, with the current edition held in Türkiye's Black Sea region, he noted that few countries are capable of producing this kind of air defense system.

"If Türkiye makes Siper usable in the field, it will be a great success," he added.

In 2018, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) signed an agreement with local defense giants Aselsan, Roketsan and the Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK) to manufacture the air defense system Siper.

The system will have the capacity to fight aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

In a recent successful test, it hit a target from a range of over 90 kilometers (56 miles) at an altitude of more than 7,925 meters (26,000 feet).

Under the project, the Siper Block I Missile, with a range of more than 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), is planned to be put into use next year.

The Siper Block II, which will be put into use later, is planned to have a range of over 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) and superior maneuvering capabilities.

Besides the Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400 system, Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defense systems are all in place.