The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2022) opened its doors to visitors in Qatar on Monday with the participation of several prominent Turkish defense industry companies among others.

The DIMDEX 2022, being held at the Qatar National Conventions Center in the capital, Doha, was opened with a ceremony attended by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the minister of defense, Khalid bin Mohammed al-Atiyya.

SSB Head Ismail Demir with an accompanying delegation visits company booths at DIMDEX 2022, Doha, Qatar, March 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

Many officials and diplomats from many countries were present at the opening, which was attended by the head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, and the country’s ambassador to Doha, Mustafa Göksu.

Within the scope of DIMDEX 2022, the products of more than 200 companies from 20 countries, including 32 companies from the Turkish defense industry, will be exhibited for three days.

Under the coordination of the SSB and with the support of the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association, major Turkish companies and shipyards attending the fair include Anadolu Shipyard, Ares Shipyard, Armelsan, Aselsan, ASFAT, BITES, BMC (Barzan Holding) Dearsan, Desan Shipyard, Dorçe, Electroland, Esetron Defense, Fora Defense, Havelsan, HOYTEK, HTR, İşbir Elektrik, MENSAN, Meteksan Defense, MKE Inc., Nurol Makina, Öztek Tekstil, Repkon, Roketsan, SAHA Istanbul, SDT, Simsoft, STM, TAIS, Titra Teknoloji, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Yonca Onuk Shipyard.

Dearsan Shipyard products on display at DIMDEX 2022, Doha, Qatar, March 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

DIMDEX 2022, the 7th maritime defense fair held in Qatar this year, has been instrumental in signing agreements worth billions of dollars between defense companies.

The fair offers companies operating in various fields such as shipbuilding and technological systems mounted on ships, as well as radar, missile, naval mines and electronic warfare systems, the opportunity to introduce their products and make new agreements.

Visitors seen in front of TAI booth at DIMDEX 2022, Doha, Qatar, March 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

Turkey's first armored unmanned surface vessel (AUSV), ULAQ, developed by Ares Shipyard in cooperation with Ankara-based Meteksan Defense Industry Inc. is also among the products being showcased by Turkish companies at this year’s fair.