Türkiye's first flying-wing, deep-strike drone made its public debut at Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event Teknofest on Thursday.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, Anka-3 made a flight together with TAI's indigenous advanced jet trainer aircraft Hürjet and basic trainer aircraft Hürküş.

It is the third member of TAI's Anka drone family and boasts several advantages such as low radar visibility, high speed thanks to its jet engine and a substantial payload capacity.

Türkiye's first vertical tailless turbofan-engine unmanned combat aerial vehicle, Anka-3 is expected to be capable of flying at a service altitude of up to 40,000 feet and withstand flight for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet.

It has neither horizontal nor vertical tails, a design that officials say will enable it to operate covertly without detection. It will also feature a high-speed transfer capability, allowing quick deployment to remote areas.

It will have a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms (14,330.05 pounds) and a practical payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

The drone will be capable of performing different missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence, with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition and radar systems. It will be able to perform many tasks such as operation and communication relay together with other friendly elements.

While its work began in 2022, it successfully completed its maiden flight in December 2023.

Anka-3's capacity will enable the integration of a wide range of options, from commonly used munitions in current UAVs to larger munitions such as SOM-J, MK-82 and bunker-busting bombs.

The five-day Teknofest, which kicked off on Wednesday, is hosting airshows conducted by several homegrown aircraft. It is showcasing Türkiye's growing ambitions and expanding capabilities in the tech world and defense.