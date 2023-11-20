The countdown to the commencement of duty for the Turkish Naval Forces' new fleet has officially begun.

The TCG Istanbul frigate is set to be delivered to the Naval Forces Command in December while the offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) TCG Akhisar and Koçhisar are on schedule for delivery in 2024, further enhancing the naval capabilities and strength of the Turkish Naval Forces.

The provisional delivery of TCG Piri Reis, the first of the new type of submarines developed domestically, is meanwhile expected to be made in February 2024, the local media reported Monday.

It will be the national power of the naval forces in the "Blue Homeland." It will take an active role in patrol and early warning activities, advanced air defense and surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and base and port defense.

The Istanbul Frigate (F-515), developed within the scope of the country’s National Ship Project (MILGEM), stands out with an indigenous rate of 80% and is equipped with modern and national systems, including MKE Naval Cannon, Atmaca anti-ship missiles and the GÖKDENIZ close-in air defense system.

The MILGEM project is a national warship program by Türkiye to develop multipurpose corvettes and frigates that can be deployed in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, early warning, anti-submarine warfare, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air warfare and amphibious operations.

Two offshore patrol vessels named TCG Akhisar and TCG Koçhisar launched into the sea for the first time earlier in September are meanwhile also counting the days for delivery to the Naval Forces Command. According to the reports, the TCG Akhisar is set to be delivered in June 2024, while the TCG Koçhisar's delivery date is set as October 2024.

The Hissar-class offshore patrol vessel named TCG Akhisar is docked in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

The ships are set to play a role in various maritime operations, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue missions (SAR), counterterrorism operations, maritime surveillance and special operations missions.

With the significant progress made in submarine projects, the first of the Reis Class New Type Submarine Project will be provisionally delivered in February 2024.

The submarines are the first in the Turkish Navy to use a fuel cell technology known as Type-214, as well as an air-independent propulsion system. Equipped with weapons against underwater, surface and land targets, the submarines are capable of firing many types of torpedoes and missiles as well as laying mines.

At the same time, it is aimed to start with the construction of the test block with domestic materials in the National Submarine Project in 2024.