Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the U.S.' approval to sell them up to 40 F-35 fighter jets, as he thanked Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today is an important day for our national defense and Greek diplomacy," Mitsotakis said in a video message posted on his X account shortly after receiving a letter from Blinken informing him of the U.S. decision.

The letter underscored the strategic depth of Greek-American relations, Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister also highlighted the letter's content, which also includes positive developments and decisions on the weapon systems Greece requested from the U.S., and said all branches of the Greek Armed Forces would be strengthened.

"Thus, the homeland is doubly shielded," he remarked.

In the letter to Mitsotakis, Blinken stated that the administration, apart from the F-35 jets, is considering transferring Excessive Defense Articles (EDA), including 60 M-2 Bradley IFVs, 2 C-130 military transport planes, and 10 engines for P-3 maritime patrol aircraft.

Blinken also said the administration will proceed with the transfer of up to LCS-type warships that the U.S. Navy has discarded, to Greece.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department approved an F-16 package for Türkiye worth $23 billion, including the sale of 40 F-16 Block 70 aircraft and modernization kits for 79 F-16 as well as engines, air-to-air and air-to-ground and anti-radar missiles and bombs and various spare parts.