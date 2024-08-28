Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday the central European country is set for next year's budget that would include record-high spending on defense.

Tusk presented the main points of the 2025 budget, which he described as "generous” and supporting further economic growth.

Tusk said some 186 billion zlotys ($48.5 billion) will be spent next year on increasing the defense of the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high.

"It is a great effort but there is no turning back from it,” Tusk said at a news conference.

He said the amount was a significant increase from defense spending in 2024, which accounts for over 4% of Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP). Poland is a leader in NATO and the European Union in defense spending.

Deputy Defense Minister Stanislaw Wziatek told Polish media that spending on defense next year will reach 4.7% of GDP.

Poland, which supports Ukraine's struggle against Russia's invasion, is making large purchases of military equipment, including from the U.S. and South Korea.

Poland's economic growth is expected to be 3.9% next year.