Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Chairman Ismail Demir said Saturday that PUHU, a portable monitoring and navigation system, has provided a significant advantage to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in terms of electronic warfare.

" PUHU portable monitoring and navigation systems were used effectively during recent operations and provided the TSK a significant advantage in electronic warfare. Techological advancements were carried out in this process with research and development works, which provides PUHU additional capabilities,” Demir said on his Twitter page.

He added that PUHU would also gain drone detection capability using domestically produced software and hardware.

“Its mobile version integrated on vehicles will be produced with remote control and command systems. We aim to make our first deliveries of the new PUHU within this year,” Demir noted.

The country’s defense industry has gone through a profound transformation since the early 2000s, having domestically manufactured a series of military platforms and reducing foreign dependence to 30%, down from over 70%.