Russia has tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a ground target off the coast of the Barents Sea at a range of more than 350 km (217 miles), the Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Monday.
The missile was fired from a ship located in the White Sea, the Admiral Gorshkov, Interfax said.
President Vladimir Putin, in a speech given in March 2018, said hypersonic missiles were part of a new generation of Russian weapons that could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.