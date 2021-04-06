Daily Sabah logo

Big cats: Istanbul’s Aslan Park welcomes 2 lion cubs

by DAILY SABAH Apr 06, 2021 10:51 am +03 +03:00

The names of two baby lions, born at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, will be chosen by voting on social media. The five most recommended names from Aslan Park Tuzla's Instagram account will be used for voting.

During the one-week voting, surprise gifts will be given to participants whose name is chosen.

The zoo cares for more than a dozen specimens of seven different species including lions, Siberian and Bengal tigers, pumas and leopards under the watchful eye of two highly qualified veterinarians and five technical staff.

The big cats were brought to the eight-acre Aslan Park from zoos in Europe – including in the Czech Republic, Belgium, Poland and Malta – where they have lived for several generations.

A baby lion at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

Two baby lions at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

A baby lion at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

Two baby lions at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

Two baby lions at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

A baby lion is playing with a ball at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina in Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

Two baby lions at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

A baby lion plays with a ball at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

A baby lion at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

Two baby lions at Aslan Park in Tuzla Viaport Marina, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

