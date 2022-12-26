Russia's long-range air forces are set to receive a new wing-borne hypersonic missile, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the force's commanding officer.

"In the interests of long-range aviation, the development and supply of the entire range of aviation weapons, including new cruise hypersonic missiles, is being carried out," Interfax cited the commander, Sergei Kobylash, as saying in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry's newspaper.

Russia's fleet of long-range bombers is part of its nuclear triad and is capable of launching both nuclear and conventional missiles.