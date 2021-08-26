Daily Sabah logo

Pooch pictures to celebrate International Dog Day

by Agencies Aug 26, 2021 11:54 am +03 +03:00

International Dog Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to raise awareness about dogs who need to be rescued from abuse and bad living conditions, as well as to encourage the adoption of canines rather than purchasing them.

A dog wearing a traditional festival costume and a pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 18, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A dog presses its nose against a window while watching passers-by in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

AP Photo

Dogs compete during the traditional Sedivackuv long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

AP Photo

Pet dogs dressed in Santa Claus costumes are seen on a sidecar of a Harley Davidson motorbike before the Xmas Toy Run parade, in Tokyo, Japan Dec. 20, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A dog dressed for Carnival participates in the "Blocao" Dog Carnival parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2020.

AP Photo

A dog is cuddled by its owner in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Vatican City State, Feb. 16, 2020.

AP Photo

A dog wearing a mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of COVID-19, in Shanghai, China, March 22, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, June 1, 2020.

AP Photo

A dog wearing a paratrooper's uniform to celebrate the Day of Paratroopers walks in Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 2, 2020.

AP Photo

Cleo, dressed in a Snow White costume, stands on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual Dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 13, 2021.

AP Photo

A dog lays on a virtually empty Istiklal Street, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 30, 2021.

AP Photo

Matty Pugdashian, a pug, rests following its breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., June 12, 2021.

AP Photo

A "Dogue de Bordeaux" is presented to a judge in the working group category at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., June 13, 2021.

AP Photo

A dog wearing a face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai, China, March 2, 2020.

Reuters Photo

