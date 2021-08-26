Pooch pictures to celebrate International Dog Day

International Dog Day is celebrated Aug. 26 to raise awareness about dogs who need to be rescued from abuse and bad living conditions, as well as to encourage the adoption of canines rather than purchasing them.

A dog wearing a traditional festival costume and a pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 18, 2020.

Reuters Photo