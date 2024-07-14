Saudi Arabia has been added to the list of countries Turkish defense company and automotive manufacturer Otokar exported its Cobra II armored vehicle, according to a report Sunday.

Otokar, which has been producing its own designed military armored vehicles since the 1990s and has achieved Türkiye's first tactical armored vehicle export, has taken on various responsibilities at home and abroad with its original tracked and wheeled armored vehicle families developed in recent years.

Among the markets where Otokar is most effective are the Gulf countries. Otokar has taken on duties in almost all Gulf countries with the vehicles it has developed.

One of the countries in the region using Otokar's products is Saudi Arabia. In 1998, the company delivered approximately 200 4x4 vehicles named "Survivor" for a special project carried out for Saudi Arabian needs. These vehicles continue to perform successfully in the country.

Otokar, which has developed various solutions for Saudi Arabia in recent years and exhibited them at defense industry fairs in the country, signed a contract for the Cobra II 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicle last year.

In accordance with this contract, deliveries were made at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, and the vehicles have started to operate. Thus, Saudi Arabia was added to the countries to which Cobra II has been exported to.

Cobra II stands out with its high maneuverability, superior ballistic and mine protection. The vehicle, which offers high mobility in all terrain conditions, can be equipped with various weapon systems and equipment to meet different operational needs.

With its large interior space, Cobra II has the capacity to carry up to nine personnel and can perform many tasks such as border security, patrol, reconnaissance, and internal security.