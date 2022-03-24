Daily Sabah logo

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

by DAILY SABAH Mar 24, 2022 1:39 pm +03 +03:00

"Chicago"

In this file photo, Renee Zellweger is seen in a scene from "Chicago." Directed and choreographed by Rob Marshal, the Broadway musical-turned-movie won the Best Picture Oscar at the 2003 Academy Awards.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

A poster of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." Directed by Peter Jackson, the final installment in the Lord of the Rings trilogy took home best motion picture at the 76th Academy Awards.

"Million Dollar Baby"

In this file photo, Clint Eastwood (L) and Hilary Swank are seen in a scene from "Million Dollar Baby." Directed by Eastwood, the movie received the award for Best Picture of 2004 at the 77th Academy Awards.

"Crash"

Publicity picture of actors Matt Dillon (R) and Thandie Newton in "Crash." The drama film, directed by Paul Haggis, won three awards, including Best Picture, at 78th Academy Awards.

Reuters

"The Departed"

In this file photo, Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Jack Nicholson are seen in a scene from "The Departed." Directed by Martin Scorsese, the mob saga won the Best-Picture Academy Award at the 79th Oscars ceremony in 2007.

"No Country for Old Men"

In this file photo, Chip Love (L) and Javier Bardem are seen in a scene from "No Country for Old Men." The American neo-Western crime thriller film, written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, won the 2007 Best Picture at the 80th Academy Awards.

"Slumdog Millionaire"

In this file photo, Dev Patel (L) and Anıl Kapoor are seen in a scene from "Slumdog Millionaire." Directed by Danny Boyle, the movie was honored by the Academy Awards with eight accolades, including Best Picture, in 2009.

"The Hurt Locker"

Jeremy Renner is seen in a still shot from "The Hurt Locker." Nominated for nine Oscars, Kathryn Bigelow's movie won six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

Reuters

"The King's Speech"

In this film publicity image released by The Weinstein Company, Colin Firth portrays King George VI in "The King's Speech." Tom Hooper's movie won the Best Picture category in 2010 Oscars, beating out the other nine nominees.

AP

"The Artist"

In this film publicity image released by The Weinstein Company, Jean Dujardin portrays George Valentin, left, and Berenice Bejo portrays Peppy Miller in a scene from "The Artist." At the 84th Academy Awards, revolutionary film by Michel Hazanavicius received ten nominations, winning five awards, including Best Picture.

AP

"Argo"

A still shot from "Argo," by Ben Affleck. The movie won three awards, including Best Picture, at the 85th Oscars as the first film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture without its director nominated since "Driving Miss Daisy."

"12 Years A Slave"

A still shot from Steve McQueen's "12 Years A Slave" shows Chiwetel Ejiofor as Solomon Northup. Although it was up against some other unforgettable contenders at the 86th Academy Awards such as "American Hustle" and "Gravity," the movie won the Best Picture Oscar.

"Birdman"

Actor Michael Keaton is seen in a scene from "Birdman." The film, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, at 87th Academy Awards, which took place on Feb. 22, 2015.

"Spotlight"

A scene from the journalism drama "Spotlight." The Tom McCarthy-directed film took home the Best Picture Oscar at the 88th Academy Awards.

"Moonlight"

This file photo shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from "Moonlight." Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie named best picture at the 88th Academy Awards.

"The Shape of Water"

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins in a scene from "The Shape of Water." The Guillermo del Toro-directed drama/thriller landed a total of 13 nominations, winning the Oscar for best picture at the 90th Academy Awards.

AP

"Green Book"

A still shot shows Viggo Mortensen (L) and Mahershala Ali in a scene from "Green Book." The biopic, directed by Peter Farrelly, won best picture award at the 2019 Oscars.

"Parasite"

This file photo show a scene from "Parasite." The Bong Joon-Ho-directed won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

“Nomadland”

A still shot from “Nomadland” shows actress Frances McDormand. Chloe Zhao's wistful movie won Best Picture Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards

