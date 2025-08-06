Spain has "definitely shelved" plans to buy F-35 fighter jets, manufactured by U.S. aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government sources.

The government had earmarked 6.25 billion euros ($7.24 billion) in its 2023 budget to buy new fighter jets, El Pais said.

However, the Spanish government's plan to allocate most of the additional 10.5 billion euros for defense this year in Europe made it impossible to acquire U.S.-made fighter jets, the newspaper reported.

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans earlier this year to increase spending on defense to meet the current NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), but later refused to raise spending to 5% during a summit in June.

Sanchez's position was heavily criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose additional tariffs on the country's goods.

Spokespersons for Spain's Defense Ministry and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.