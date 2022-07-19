Turkey’s ŞAHIN 40 mm Physical Destruction System developed for the destruction of mini-micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has entered the inventory of the armed forces, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said Tuesday.

Demir made the related statement via his Twitter account.

Noting that this kind of system has entered the country's inventory for the first time, Demir said, “With its easy deployment and installation features, ŞAHIN can be used in areas such as the protection of critical facilities, border security and air defense.”

According to a statement made by the SSB, the acceptance processes for the ŞAHIN system developed for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) within the scope of the contract signed between the SSB and defense giant Aselsan were completed before the system’s entry into the inventory.

Developed for the destruction of rotary-wing and fixed-wing mini-micro UAVs and model aircraft threats, ŞAHİN can perform target tracking and ballistic calculations by providing orientation (engagement) to the position reported from the radar.

In addition to its possible usage in the protection of critical facilities, border security and air defense, the ŞAHİN system, which is built on a towable trailer and is modular in design, is easy to transfer and install.