Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Brazil's Embraer have launched a strategic collaboration to conduct joint research and development (R&D) and manufacturing activities for both civilian and military platforms.

Late Tuesday, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced the partnership on social media, noting that the agreement builds upon the progress made during a visit to Brazil in September of the previous year. Kacır emphasized that the new memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed at the LAAD 2025 Defense Expo in Brazil, strengthens the ongoing aviation cooperation between the two countries.

“The MoU will pave the way for joint R&D and production activities in civilian and military platforms,” Kacır said. “We are determined to continue enhancing the global impact of Türkiye’s aerospace industry through international collaborations.”

TAI echoed these sentiments in its statement, affirming that the agreement will further strengthen cooperation between the two companies, opening new opportunities in R&D and engineering. “We continue to boost the global influence of Turkish aviation with this partnership,” the company added.