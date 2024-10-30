Security forces on Tuesday took delivery of Türkiye's first indigenous multirole utility helicopter, developed by a state-owned defense company that was struck by a deadly terrorist attack that shocked the nation last week.

The T625 Gökbey was officially inaugurated for use by the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command at the headquarters of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which was targeted by two PKK terrorists who killed five people and injured 22 others.

NATO member Türkiye has, in recent years, significantly reduced its dependence on external suppliers of defense equipment. It has become a leading manufacturer of armed drones for the global market and produces much of its own defense needs at home.

The Gökbey is designed to operate in high-altitude and high-temperature conditions day and night, even in the most challenging climates and geographies. It will be able to perform transport, cargo, air ambulance, search and rescue, and offshore transport duties.

The delivery comes almost six years after its maiden flight. The helicopter boasts a total takeoff weight of 6 tons, a passenger capacity of 12 and a maximum speed of 306 kph (190 mph)

Gökbey can stay in the air for about five hours with its external fuel tank and reach a maximum range of 948 kilometers (589.08 miles).

Two more helicopters are planned to be delivered by the end of the year, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a total of 20 will be delivered as part of the first phase.

They will be handed to the Ground Forces, Air Force, Main Security Directorate, Coast Guard and the Navy.

"We continue to plan the mass production of 57 more Gökbey helicopters for the needs of our Naval Forces Command," Erdoğan told the inaugural ceremony in Ankara.

The chopper is envisaged to be equipped with an indigenous TS1400 engine developed by TAI's Engine Industries (TEI).

The TS1400 engine with a capacity of 1400 hp was first presented in December 2020. It has a rotational speed of 23,000 rpm and a practical ceiling of more than 6,000 meters.

"We hope that starting from 2028, we will supply our Gökbey helicopters with this engine," Erdoğan noted.

The Gökbey is equipped with avionics systems by Ankara-based defense electronics manufacturer Aselsan.

Aselsan said on Tuesday that some 34 different avionics systems are used in the helicopter, including the flight control computer, national communications systems, identification systems, modular displays, panels and navigation systems.

TAI has also developed the T129 tactical reconnaissance and attack helicopter, Türkiye's first domestically developed heavy-class attack helicopter, and the T70 general-purpose helicopter.

'Steel Dome' air defense system

Meanwhile, Erdoğan said on Tuesday that Türkiye aimed to have its own "Steel Dome" multilayered air defense system soon, adding that Ankara would also increase its long-range missile capabilities.

Türkiye first announced plans for the indigenous system in August. It is envisaged to feature a network-centric and AI-supported multiplatform-integrated shield across large swaths of land.

"It is understood much better now how vitally important our multilayered air defense systems are for our security. If they (Israel) have an 'Iron Dome,' we will have a 'Steel Dome.' We won't look at them and say 'why don't we have this,'" Erdoğan said, without giving a specific timeline.

"We will increase our long-range missile capabilities during this period too," he added, saying Türkiye would "not rest" until it achieved full independence in the defense industry.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system was built to intercept rockets fired into its territory. It became operational in 2011, and uses truck-towed units of radar-guided missiles to blow up short-range threats like rockets, mortars and drones in midair.

It also deployed a naval version of the Iron Dome in 2017 to protect ships and sea-based assets.

Erdoğan's remarks came as Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon and heightened tensions with Iran have raised global concerns that a broader war could erupt in the Middle East.

Officials have repeatedly doubled down on the threat posed by Israel, even warning its military operations could soon target Türkiye.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel's offensives. It has halted all trade with Israel, applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court, and repeatedly called for an end to Western support of Israel along with international measures to stop its assaults.

Türkiye has injected billions of dollars over the past two decades, which has helped it transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one where homegrown systems now meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

For years, Ankara has voiced frustrations over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense against missile threats despite Türkiye being a NATO member.

The investment drive prompted the development of a range of homegrown air, land and marine platforms, which eventually helped Türkiye seal billions of dollars worth of export deals in recent years.

That helped lower Türkiye's foreign dependency in the defense industry from around 80% in the early 2000s to some 20% today.