Delivery of the first batch of Kaplan MT medium weight tanks, the product of a joint project carried out in Turkey by a leading Ankara-based defense company FNSS and an Indonesian defense company, PT Pindad was made to Indonesia at a ceremony held on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

The export of the Kaplan MT marks the first foreign sale of the Turkish defense industry in tank class.

The ceremony which was held on the occasion of completing the mass production phase of the first batch was attended by representatives of FNSS as well as the PT Pindad along with officials from defense industry sectors of both countries.

Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) of Turkey said in his speech during the ceremony that the project was carried out with a cooperation business model between the Turkish and Indonesian companies that also is an example of cooperation between two countries.

Demir said that some of the vehicles were produced in Turkey and some of them will be developed in Indonesia, that is why the project also includes technology transfer.

Saying that mass production has begun and will continue, Demir noted that the defense industry exports are not only business-oriented but also reflect cooperation and technology transfer.

“Particularly, the models we sent to friendly and allied countries are the examples of that,” he said.

“If needed, we can design and develop a model from scratch to meet the different needs of purchasing countries and that the production does not always have to be in Turkey.”

The SSB head stated that Turkey is at a very good place in terms of armored vehicles.

“This export will lead similar sales and projects to grow, he said, noting that they are open to projects based on win-win model just as the one with Indonesia.”

FNSS General Manager Nail Kurt, speaking at the ceremony also said that this project marked an important milestone in defense industry cooperation and shows how beneficial a win-win project can be between countries.

He said that maintaining such cooperation is even more important than establishing it, adding that they have trust in both governments for continued cooperation.

Kurt also emphasized that the turret integrated on the tank was developed neither in Turkey nor in Indonesia but was purchased from Belgium, however, they are ready to develop it domestically with support from both sides.

The Kaplan MT project was kicked off after an intergovernmental agreement was signed between the SSB and Indonesia’s Defense Ministry.

After the prototype development, FNSS successfully completed the tough endurance and firing tests in Indonesia.

For the Kaplan MT, the first medium tank in the world to be tested and approved by an army, FNSS signed a joint production contract for a total of 18 vehicles at the end of 2019.

The design perfection studies carried out with the participation of end-users in 2020 have come to an end.

The production and supply works of the parts and systems to be provided by PT Pindad for the vehicles to be produced in Indonesia in 2021 were completed and the said parts and subsystems were delivered to PT Pindad as tool kits.

As of the beginning of 2022, FNSS successfully completed its project activities in Turkey and made the vehicles produced in Turkey ready for presentation to the customer. The remaining vehicles will be produced in Indonesia by PT Pindad, with the technology transfer model successfully implemented by FNSS.