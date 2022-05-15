The engine of Turkey’s indigenously developed domestic main battle tank (MBT) Altay, which arrived from South Korea in March, has been integrated into the tank, while the mass production of the tank is expected to begin within two years, according to the Turkish daily Sabah Sunday.

Turkish land vehicle manufacturer BMC, the company that heads the Altay project, previously signed an agreement with two South Korean companies, Doosan Infracore Co. and S&T Dynamics Co., for the engine and transmission.

Work on the development of a domestic engine, on the other hand, has also gained momentum as it was repeatedly stated that the next versions of the Altay would bear a domestic engine.

Turkey successfully completed the ignition of its first-ever nationally developed 1,500-horsepower engine, BATU, that will power various armored vehicles and tanks, potentially the Altay, in May.

BMC Power developed the 12-cylinder, V-type, water-cooled and turbodiesel power unit. The engine will produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 N-m of torque.

As part of the Altay MBT project, which was developed in accordance with the combat conditions of today and the future, a mass production contract was signed between the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and BMC in 2018.

Assuming the main contractor role within the framework of the project, BMC will produce 250 Altay tanks and deliver them to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) under the contract.

The Altay tank is made of composite material and contains a new generation armor type.

aThe firing range of the tank is eight kilometers. With a crew of four (tank commander, gunner, loader, driver), the tank weighs 65 tons. Designed with superior maneuverability thanks to its suspension system, Altay also includes other weapons such as a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun and defense giant Aselsan-made Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP).

Thanks to the new computer technology, the fire control system is stated to be superior to normal tanks.

The Altay will also bear the domestic Active Protection System (AKKOR) developed by Aselsan, one of the vital protection systems for tanks.

In addition to tank armors, active protection systems are also of great importance against anti-tank weapons.

Reactive armors are ineffective against anti-tank missiles like the Javelin, defense industry experts occasionally point out that the Russians lost so many tanks in the war between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for active protection in tanks like the AKKOR.

AKKOR creates a full 360-degree protection shield.

It will detect incoming rocket or anti-tank missiles in a very short time with its high-tech radar.

With the help of the sensors on it, the physical destruction ammunition to be directed can explode when it is closest to the approaching anti-tank threat and neutralize it.