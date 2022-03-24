Turkey has rejected the idea of sending its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine to help it fight the invading Russian forces.

“Though quite unrealistic today, this idea presents an opportunity to discuss the problems Turkey has experienced lately with the West,” Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Wednesday in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.

Reports over the recent week floated that the United States informally raised with Turkey the unlikely possibility of transferring the S-400s to Ukraine as it tries to fend off the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.

Altun also cited an article published last week that suggested that the transfer would lead to a betterment of the relationship between Washington and Ankara.

The top official stressed informal proposals would not repair relations, urging the West and the U.S. to deliver F-35 fighter jets and Patriot batteries to Ankara “without preconditions.”

Ismail Demir, head of Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), on Wednesday also said Turkey does not plan to abandon the S-400 systems, which have been a point of long-standing contention between the two NATO allies.

According to him, Turkey “is capable of determining its own policy.”

“This is not a subject of discussion for us. We addressed the issue in the past. Abandoning (the use of S-400) is out of the question,” Demir told Russia-based Izvestia newspaper.

Ankara had initially ordered more than 100 F-35 jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., but the U.S. removed Turkey from the program in 2019 after it acquired S-400 systems.

Turkey has called the move unjust and demanded reimbursement for its $1.4 billion (TL 20.7 billion) payment.

Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s also triggered U.S. sanctions. In December 2020, Washington blacklisted SSB's Demir, and three other employees.

Washington argues that the S-400 air missile systems could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the F-35 jets and that they are incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Altun criticized the U.S. accounts of Ankara’s decision to buy the air missile defense systems, saying they omit that Ankara was the first to approach the U.S. for the procurement of the Patriot system.

“Given that Turkey is in one of the world’s most dangerous and unstable regions, and the threats Turkey faced did not magically disappear with Washington’s rejection, Ankara had to look for alternatives,” said Altun, recalling that former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the matter during his presidency.

“Turkey did not have the choice to buy the Patriot,” he said.

“Turks still remember how our allies withdrew Patriot batteries from Turkey during some of the tensest periods in Turkish-Russian relations. In light of experience, the Turkish people no longer take seriously any informal pledge by the West to supply the Patriot,” Altun said.

“Turkey’s unlawful ‘removal’ from the F-35 program over political considerations (of which the U.S. has not officially and lawfully notified Turkey) makes it hard to take seriously the metaphorical carrot of Turkey’s ‘reinstatement,’” he said.

Altun also said it is the responsibility of the West and the U.S. to normalize relations with Turkey.

“The Ukraine crisis has shown that the geopolitical assessments of those who underestimated Turkey’s strategic importance, claimed that NATO was ‘brain dead’ and thought that national borders were no longer subject to the discussion were misguided,” he wrote.

Turkey expects to be treated by the West as it deserves, said Altun, adding: “It would take confidence-building measures, not so-called informal proposals, to repair the relationship.”

On Bayraktar armed drones, which are part of Ukraine’s inventory, Altun said Turkey designed and manufactured it despite Western efforts to hinder that process.

“For example, Canada blocked arms sales to Turkey. The senseless politicization of defense cooperation among NATO allies reduced Turkey’s dependence on foreign governments and pushed Turkish companies to innovate,” said Altun.