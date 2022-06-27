Production of the STM500 submarine, which was designed entirely by Turkish engineers as a diesel-electric attack submarine, is beginning with the test production of a durable boat, the head of Presidency of the Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir said Sunday.

“A historic step in our national submarine adventure. We are starting the production of the STM500 submarine, which was designed by Turkish engineers with national resources, with the test production of a durable boat,” Demir said in a tweet.

He stressed that the STM500 is designed to be able to serve both in the open sea and in shallow waters.

“It responds to tactical needs such as reconnaissance and surveillance, special forces operations and antisubmarine warfare. The STM500 will be equipped with advanced and modern warfare systems,” Demir said.

The small-sized national submarine STM500, developed by leading Turkish defense industry company STM will be able to perform all kinds of missions for 30 days without interruption, with a special forces team of eight in addition to its 18-person crew. The platform will have a total of eight heavy torpedoes and guided-missile firing power with four ready-to-fire torpedo tubes.

Negotiations also continue for the STM500, which has already attracted attention abroad.

STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz stated that as the first engineering company with submarine construction and modernization capabilities in Turkey, they have reached another historical milestone.

“We are proud to start test production of our STM500 submarine, the work of our national engineering. I congratulate all my teammates who contributed to our STM500 submarine, which has high export potential,” he said.