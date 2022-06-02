Turkey will assign defense industry consultants to nine countries, considering the country’s priorities in the defense industry, according to a new decree published in the Official Gazette.

Accordingly, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) was added to public institutions and organizations with foreign organizations.

The Presidency's overseas organization will carry out diplomatic activities in the country of duty along with the issues falling within the scope of the SSB.

It will follow, report and evaluate the developments in the defense industry and the relevant legislation in that country, and inform the Presidency of the results.

The overseas organization will represent the Presidency at bilateral and multilateral international meetings, follow up on the strategies and policies regarding the defense industry, and carry out export permits and licenses.

It will monitor approval and similar processes, and gather information about the tenders to be held.

The overseas organization that will explore opportunities for joint research and development (R&D), technology acquisition, product development, export to a third country and similar cooperation projects will contribute to the development and strengthening of communication and cooperation between the two countries' public and/or private institutions or organizations or companies.

It is also responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the bilateral agreements, protocols, and memorandums of understanding signed between the country of duty and the defense industry will be liable for carrying out foreign affairs and transactions among the duties assigned to the SSB.

Within the scope of the regulation, Defense Industry Consultancy staff will be deployed in embassies in nine countries – Doha/Qatar, Islamabad/Pakistan, Brazil, Jakarta/Indonesia, Baku/Azerbaijan, Kuala Lumpur/Malaysia, Muscat/Oman, Dhaka/Bangladesh, London/U.K.