Turkish drone magnate Baykar said Thursday that it would gift a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) to Lithuania after learning that it launched a public fund-raiser to buy this particular drone for Ukraine amid its fight against Russian occupation.

"The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid," the company said in a Twitter statement.

The drone maker also shared photographs of its CEO Haluk Bayraktar, chief technology officer (CTO) Selçuk Bayraktar and Vilius Semeska, vice minister at the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, in the Baykar facilities.

“It is unbelievable but Turkey just agreed to give the Bayraktar that Lithuania gathered money for and for free. It is amazing! For the gathered money we will buy the needed ammunition for the Bayraktar and the rest of money will also go for support of Ukraine. Thank you Turkey,” Lithuania's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a tweet.

The campaign organizers will transfer 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to buy ammunition for the drone, according to Andrius Tapinas, a journalist who started the initiative. Turkish officials preferred that the remaining money donated be spent on humanitarian, logistics or reconstruction aid for Ukraine, he said.

The target of 5 million euros ($5.3 million) was raised by Lithuanians in just three and a half days, largely in small amounts, to fund the purchase of the military drone, according to Laisves TV, the Lithuanian internet broadcaster that launched the drive.

The Bayraktar TB2 has proven effective in recent years against Russian forces and their allies in conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh region.

Ukraine has bought more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Baykar in recent years and ordered a further 16 on Jan. 27. That batch was delivered in early March.