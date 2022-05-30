Two memorandums of understanding (MoU) were signed between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for the development of defense industry relations between the two countries.

According to the statement made by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), state officials and companies of the two countries came together in the capital Ankara as a continuation of the intensifying defense industry cooperation relations between Turkey and the UAE.

The meeting, hosted by the SSB, was attended by SSB head Ismail Demir, UAE Supply Organization Tawazun Economic Council General Manager Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, senior military officials and company executives.

MoUs were signed between the Defense and Aerospace Industry Manufacturers Association (SASAD) and its counterpart organization in the UAE, the Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDDC), on industrial cooperation, and between TR TEST and Tawazun on testing and certification.

As a result of the efforts to increase cooperation between Turkey and the UAE in the field of defense industry, a Defense Industry Cooperation Letter of Intent was signed between the two countries during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the UAE in February.

Monday’s meeting and the signed MoUs were the results of the letter of intent signed at the time.

Erdoğan’s February visit was aimed at strengthening constructive dialogue to ensure regional peace and push bilateral relations to the next level.

The two countries have seen their ties affected by regional tensions, including the conflict in Libya, where the UAE and Turkey have backed opposing sides in recent years.

Turkey last year accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through its interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and several other countries criticized Turkey’s military actions.

Relations hit an all-time low when Erdoğan said that Ankara could suspend diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal.

Turkey also sided with Qatar in a Gulf dispute, putting it at odds with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while Turkish support last year helped Libya’s United Nations-backed government in Tripoli drive back UAE-supported forces attempting to seize the capital.

However, 2021 saw Turkey seeking warmer ties with several regional countries and longtime foes after many tumultuous years.

Converging interests have driven regional power shifts in the Middle East, mainly led by regional powerhouses Turkey and the UAE.