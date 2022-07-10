Turkey has successfully test-fired its domestically developed beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gökdoğan, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said Sunday.

Demir shared the development via his Twitter account.

Gökdoğan was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) as part of the Göktuğ project.

“Gökdoğan will hit the invisible! Within the scope of our Göktuğ project, our Gökdoğan Beyond Vision Missile, one of our national air-to-air missiles, fired with a radar seeker and another important step has been completed,” Demir said.

“We will deliver our Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles to the Turkish Armed Forces this year. This holiday gift to our nation,” he added.

Turkey has become one of the few countries to own air-to-air missile technology with Gökdoğan and within visual range air-to-air missiles (WVRAAM) with Bozdoğan.

SAGE’s work on air-to-air missiles began in 2013. It developed Gökdoğan as a short-range, high maneuverability, infra-red seeker, and Bozdoğan as a long-range, active radar seeker missile.

Both missiles are equipped with high thrust-low smoke solid-fuel technology, a full electronic rocket engine, safe start and ignition systems with high reliability and safety levels, and a continuous fuse for high safety and reliability.