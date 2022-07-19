Turkey’s Anadolu Shipyard has signed a contract with a yet undisclosed African country for the supply of two landing ships, according to a statement by the shipyard on Tuesday.

The shipyard, announcing the development through its official social media accounts said the ships developed and designed by Anadolu Shipyard are in demand by many countries.

“This time the shipyard has signed 2 more Landing Craft contracts with an African country. The ships will be delivered within 2 years,” the statement read.

Most recently in a ceremony held at the beginning of July, Anadolu Shipyard delivered the landing ship orders of Qatar's navy.

Within the scope of the order, four landing ships in total, including one Fast Amphibious Ship, two Mechanized Landing Ships and one Vehicle and Personnel Landing Ship were delivered.

The ships, which were built over a 22-month period, are set to sail to Qatar after six weeks of personnel training.

Previously, Qatar had ordered two offshore patrol vessels from Anadolu Shipyard. Within the scope of the order, the Al Doha and Al Shamal ships were built in 36 months and successfully delivered to the Qatari Emiri Navy.