Turkey’s Anadolu Shipyard (ADIK) has launched the second of two cadet training ships (CTS), the QTS 92, manufactured for the Qatar Naval Forces, naval news sites reported Thursday.

While the first of vessel was launched on Oct. 8 with a ceremony attended by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, his Qatari counterpart Halid Bin Muhammed Al Attiyah, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), Ismail Demir, and other military and civil officials, there was no ceremony for the second one due to COVID-19 pandemic measures.

The QTS 92 was developed based on the Turkish shipyard’s own design, with specially added features in line with the Qatari Emiri Navy’s demands.

The contract to build two CTSs was inked between ADIK and the Qatari navy at the Doha International Naval Defense Fair and Conference held in March 2018.

The 90-meter-long (295 feet) ship has 1,950 tons of full load displacement and will be able to perform police and training duties. A total of 72 cadets can be trained onboard at any given time. The ships also have a helipad.

Istanbul-based HeliPLAT undertook helicopter platform certification, the helipad's engineering and design services, carried out training activities and tested its systems, while conformity assessment organization, Türk Loydu classified the vessel.