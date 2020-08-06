Leading Turkish defense contractor BMC has delivered a new batch of its domestically manufactured Vuran 4x4 tactical wheeled multi-purpose armored vehicles (MPAV) to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), Defense Industries Presidency Chairman Ismail Demir said Thursday.

“Our deliveries continue at full speed,” Demir wrote in a statement on Twitter, informing that the latest batch of the Vuran tactical wheeled armored vehicles was delivered to TSK.

Vuran, which is a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP)-categorized vehicle protects critical points and facilities, can be used for patrolling between police stations and provides physical border security.

The vehicles’ latest configurations were first displayed at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair held in Istanbul in May 2017.

At the time, Vuran, and Amazon, a similar product by the Turkish land vehicles manufacturer, were the newest armored vehicles of the BMC. Both vehicles are smaller and more compact versions of the BMC's armored Kirpi (Hedgehog) and while the Kirpi is capable of carrying 12 people, Vuran and Amazon can carry nine and seven people, respectively.

“These vehicles have the potential for use in major cities due to their agility. When you build a family of large and small vehicles, you can meet various needs ranging from the army to the police,” a company official said at the time.

Vuran provides protection against mine and ballistic threats with monocoque type armored cabin and windows, shock-absorbing seats, V-structured bottom and weapon station. It stands out with its front and rear cameras, automatic fire extinguishing system, Run-Flat tires, central tire inflation feature, remote-controlled automatic weapon station option and A/C heating and cooling features. Various subsystems were also later integrated into the vehicle, including Aselsan Sarp remote-controlled weapon station, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense system, mixer, smoke grenade launcher, fire extinguishing system for personnel section, engine section, vehicle and tires, frame for windshields, cable cutting arms and hydraulic winch.

BMC produces various types of military vehicles, including tanks and armored cars, as well as commercial vehicles, buses and trucks. The company has also signed several agreements for the purchase of its vehicles by armies of several countries, including Qatar and most recently, Tunisia.