Turkish defense giant, Aselsan, has started a legal process after news reports attributed the company's origin to Qatar, its Chairperson Haluk Görgün announced Saturday.

"These news is deceptive. Aselsan operates actively in 12 different countries as a global Turkish company and exports to 73 countries," said Görgün on Twitter. He emphasized that the company operates in global markets protects its name and brand it gave to the offices abroad with registration activities, and this is a routine practice.

"The company's activities as a reliable defense and technology company in Qatar and the Gulf Region have been going on for many years," said Görgün, adding that its activities have continued in Azerbaijan for nearly 20 years.

Expressing that efforts to open a maintenance and repair center in Ukraine are continuing, Görgün said: "Aselsan Ukraine, Aselsan Pakistan and Aselsan Qatar MRO centers started operating in 2021 and were not established with any domestic or foreign partnership."

Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also slammed the "fake news," which claimed that Aselsan is from Qatar.

"We are aware that the point our country has reached in the defense industry is causing discomfort to some. See how a routine practice of Aselsan to protect brand and name rights was distorted?" said Altun on his Twitter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the company issued a statement that said: "The company, as a global organization, has made applications for registration of Aselsan Ukraine, Aselsan Pakistan, Aselsan Qatar and Aselsan Qatar MRO brands to protect the brand and name rights of the Aselsan brand in line with all its investments abroad."