Turkish defense giant Havelsan, with a newly signed agreement, will export its commando training simulator to Malaysia, the first export of the product.

In the deal, Malaysia’s Widad Business Group (WBG), operating in the fields of construction and integrated facilities management, will cooperate with the Turkish company to meet the needs of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) of cooperation between the parties was signed at the Asian Defense Services Fair (DSA 2022).

Within the framework of the cooperation, WBG will purchase a total of six Hezarfen Parachute Simulators, which is used by Turkish commandos and special forces and significantly reduces the cost of paratrooper training. Havelsan will thus realize the first export of the parachute simulator.

WBG Group Chairperson Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal said on the deal that they are excited to partner with Havelsan for their products in training and simulation technologies and to bring the expertise of one of the world's best companies in this field to Malaysia.

Pointing out that the use of such systems can provide significant cost savings for the training of the Malaysian army, Ikmal said, "This is just the first phase of our cooperation and Havelsan has several other reasonably priced yet technologically superior systems that we anticipate can provide extraordinary benefits here."

Havelsan General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar, for his part, stated that they actively follow various projects for the military, public and private sectors in Malaysia and they established a regional office in Kuala Lumpur.

"Malaysia is an important hub for Havelsan in the Southeast Asian region, so we are delighted to have found a reliable partner at WBG to expand our reach and develop our ties in the country," Nacar said.

The Hezarfen Parachute Simulator allows for simulation of all scenarios and emergencies that can be experienced in real training, from jumping to parachute opening and landing at the targeted point.

The simulator, which allows personnel to receive training in a virtual reality environment, became the first Turkish defense industry product to be included in the inventory of the security forces.

The system allows real-time development of vital capabilities under wide-ranging weather conditions, emergencies and varying wind conditions. It provides mission readiness using a high-resolution database and virtual reality, and aims to increase the real performance of the user.

With the Hezarfen Parachute Simulator, the operational success of paratrooper personnel is increased by providing information about the geographical environment.

In the training that starts with a horizontal fall, the maneuvers of the parachutist during the free fall are detected by wireless sensors. Training is provided for the parachutist to perform the appropriate maneuvers correctly and on time.

With the simulation in which night, day, rain and snow conditions are visualized with wind conditions included, it is possible for the parachutist to learn the appropriate controls and procedures in different conditions.

Parachutists can train at any altitude up to 30,000 feet (9.1 kilometers) with different parachute models.