Turkish armored land vehicle manufacturer BMC is preparing its new Altuğ 8x8 armored combat vehicle and personnel carrier to be used by the country's security forces.

The vehicle was initially unveiled in a ceremony held during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2021) that took place in Istanbul last month. It was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The high-tech Altuğ 8x8 vehicle was developed to suit the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), utilizing their wealth of experience in the field and translating it into the design. The vehicle is expected to provide significant leverage in asymmetrical war zones.

While the TSK will be the first recipient of the new vehicle, the Altuğ is expected to generate significant export revenues in the future.

BMC's Altuğ 8x8 armored combat vehicle equipped with a 35 mm gun turret and its armored personnel carrier (APC) equipped with a 12.7 mm gun turret are designed to meet all needs on conventional and asymmetrical battlefields.

The vehicles come to the fore with their top-of-the-line features which were developed by evaluating the latest user requirements, mission concepts, threats, technology and trends, all while keeping an eye on the capabilities of domestic and foreign vehicles on the market.

The company aims to build the Altuğ 8x8 using domestically produced parts for at least 80% of the vehicle. All iterations of the company's vehicles are equipped with domestic axle equipment and work is ongoing to use locally produced engines in the 8x8 and 6x6 versions with 12.7 mm gun turrets.

BMC has produced five Altuğ 8x8 APCs so far. The vehicles are tested in the toughest field and road conditions.

Capable of carrying all kinds of weapons from 7.62 mm to 120 mm, the Altuğ 8x8 offers superior protection against mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The Altuğ can carry a payload of up to 8 tons.

Having "multi-tasking capability on a single platform" with its detachable and replaceable roof concept, the combat vehicle operates with advanced maneuverability thanks to four-axle steering.

With its large interior, the Altuğ 8x8 ensures personnel is comfortable in all climates and terrain conditions.