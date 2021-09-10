A local company based in the Turkish capital Ankara developed a new all-terrain vehicle called Droad that boasts high-function drone integration and that is ready to tackle the rugged geography of Turkey and elsewhere with ease, promising to provide speed and flexibility of movement for field operations, its maker said Friday.

The Droad 4x4 has the necessary ability to mount a rapid response in the areas of border security, irregular migration and fighting forest fires, said Robit Teknoloji.

Thanks to its high-function drone, the all-terrain Droad boasts the ability to carry cargo and provide instant data tracking and transmission.

It can quickly provide tracking, surveillance, and transfer activities.

This high-tonnage and protected all-terrain vehicle is fully capable of overcoming all obstacles and all kinds of challenging terrain in border operations.

Robit Teknoloji is continuing research and development (R&D) for Droad, secure mobile solutions and mobile data center solutions.

Ready to stand as a mobile guard at the frontier, Droad also offers 24/7 operational support.

Nevzat Kocasaraç, Robit's CEO, said Droad will add flexibility and speed to sustainable field operations.

"Expert teams in the field will provide all necessary technical support. Thanks to our robotic, mechanical and electronic experience, we can add functions that meet (customers') needs," he added.