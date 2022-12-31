Türkiye's domestically produced high-altitude long-range air defense missile system, Siper, successfully completed its test fire. It hit the target with a range of over 100 kilometers (62 miles), according to a top defense official.

"A New Year's gift to our nation as we enter the Turkish Century from our defense industry," tweeted Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Presidency.

The Siper project is led by Türkiye's defense giants Aselsan and Roketsan, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

Besides Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, Türkiye has also developed the Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defense systems.