Türkiye's first locally designed and produced beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) Gökdoğan was successfully test-fired and hit a target with pinpoint accuracy, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced Wednesday.

"Gökdoğan, the first domestic and national air-to-air beyond-line-of-sight missile of our country, hit the target aircraft with a direct hit in the firing test. National Technology Move for fully independent Türkiye in critical technologies," Kacır said on X, sharing a video of the firing test of Gökdoğan.

Gökdoğan is an air-to-air missile developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK). It is a part of the medium-range and beyond-line-of-sight active radar seeker missile family, Göktuğ.

The missile was designed from 2013 to 2024.

"Air-to-air missile capability is one of the most important elements of air dominance and deterrence. Gökdoğan is a strategic step that strengthens our local and national power in this field," Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said on X.

"I congratulate all our institutions, engineers and industry, especially TÜBITAK’s SAGE (Defense Industries Research and Development Institute), who contributed to this success," he added.