Turkish defense industry product Yörük 4x4 light armored vehicle – which is set to enter the inventory of the security forces of Indonesia – has conducted its first duty in the country during the G-20 Leaders' Summit held in Bali.

High-level security measures were taken for the summit. Meanwhile, the Turkish land vehicles manufacturer Nurol Makina produced vehicle was used in security-related affairs for the first time by the country.

The Yörük 4x4 was used by the Indonesian police's elite special operations and tactical unit, known as "Brimob."

Taking on high-risk missions, Brimob is equipped with advanced tools and equipment. The unit is expected to take Yörük 4X4 vehicles into inventory, which stand out with their higher speeds and superior protection compared to other vehicles in its segment, in the near future.

A Yörük 4x4, which was sent to Indonesia in June, was tested by the country's security forces recently. It was also used in the demonstration of Indonesian security forces at the Indo Defense Expo and Forum 2022 held in Jakarta this month.

Nurol Makina signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesian defense industry company PT Jala within the scope of the fair. As part of the agreement, the two companies are expected to coproduce the Yörük 4x4 in Indonesia through technology transfer.

Designed for the use of security forces and military units, the Yörük 4x4 offers its users the highest level of mobility and protection in the light armored vehicle class.

The vehicle provides high-level protection against ballistic and mine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and can also be customized based on user preferences.

The vehicle, which can carry heavy loads at a maximum cruise speed of 140 kph (87 mph), can be equipped with weapon systems such as 7.62 and 12.7 mm machine guns, 40 mm grenade launchers, and air and anti-tank weapons.

With a weight of 8 tons and a high payload capacity, Yörük 4x4 can carry up to 11 personnel.