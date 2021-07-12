Turkish Armed Forces Command (TSK) took delivery of a new electronic warfare vehicle, Sancak, that was developed with local resources, the head of the top defense body said Sunday.

Ismail Demir, chairperson of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) made the related statement via his Twitter account.

He also shared a video showing the product developed by Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

“We have delivered the new generation electronic attack system, Sancak, to the TSK,” his statement read.

The system’s capabilities include high maneuverability, high output power in broadband, jamming in different types and modes, electronic support with broadband receiver, automatic link building and demodulation.

Aselsan offers numerous Electronic Support (ES) and Electronic Attack (EA) system solutions consisting of a wide range of advanced technologies.

The company systems’ areas of usage include Electronic Intelligence, Communications Intelligence, Radar Electronic Support, Communications Electronic Support, Radar Electronic Attack, Communications Electronic Attack and Countering Improvised Explosive Devices.