Aspilsan Energy, a Türkiye-based battery cell manufacturer, is developing special homegrown power sources tailored to meet the energy and performance needs of different drone platforms as conflicts around the world change combat dynamics and lead to a massive demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The company's CEO, Ahmet Turan Özdemir, told Anadolu Agency (AA) recently that the company is manufacturing customized battery cells and specialized packs to deliver specific performance metrics for each drone type. He noted that fixed-wing platforms prioritize high energy capacity, while agile FPV drones need rapid bursts of power for acrobatic maneuvering.

Özdemir stated that the heat generated during rapid power draws led engineers to implement advanced safety features at the cell and pack levels to prevent thermal runaway, fires and explosions.

He also said that the new battery models are currently being developed specifically for single-use kamikaze drones, a platform that does not need a long-term cycle life.

Aspilsan collaborated with Turkish drone makers to design custom formulations for their power requirements.

The firm is focused on significantly increasing the energy density of its existing cells via high-impact solutions leveraging current manufacturing capabilities without leading to significant initial capital spending.

Moreover, Özdemir stated that the company plans to secure future investments to expand its mechanical and electrochemical infrastructure to support a broader product base, while the goal is to completely secure Türkiye’s drone energy independence by adding new cell types to its portfolio within the next two years.