Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are of great help to Mali in controlling its lands, Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop said Thursday.

Speaking at the fourth term Türkiye-Mali Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in the capital Ankara, Diop underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in the defense and security field.

Diop stated that using combat drones helped Mali achieve results that are "appreciated today."

The country is willing to transform areas such as agriculture, textile and mining, with "reliable, friendly and strategic partners like Türkiye," he added.

For his part, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, especially in the defense industry.

The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said.