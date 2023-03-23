A supply contract for two minesweeping vehicles, MEMATT, was signed between the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the state-owned Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT), which falls under the umbrella of the National Defense Ministry.

The ministry announced on Thursday that delivery of the vehicles was planned to be completed this May.

ASFAT started to design MEMATT in 2019 to end Türkiye's dependence on foreign vehicles in this field and clear minefields safely.

Türkiye has also exported the top-notch minesweepers to Azerbaijan, Togo and Burkina Faso.

MEMATT has many superior features compared to its foreign rivals. It can move 4 kph (2.48 mph), descend to a depth of 25 centimeters from the surface and clear a 1-kilometer-long, 1.7-meter-wide area of mines within an hour.

MEMATTs, covered with Armox 500T, the world's toughest guard plate, is mine-resistant and can be remotely controlled from a distance of 500 meters (1,640 feet).