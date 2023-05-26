Turkish defense industry company Titra Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Malaysia-based drone solutions provider Aerodyne Group for introducing Türkiye's first unmanned mini helicopter, Alpin, to the Malaysian market.

Titra participated in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Fair (LIMA 2023), where the company signed the agreement.

It signed the agreement with Aerodyne Group, the world's leading provider of drone services, as part of the fair.

An exclusive partnership will be established between Aerodyne Group and Titra, which is known for its strong expertise in unmanned systems technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.

Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets.

The Alpin mini unmanned chopper was first used in the field during firefighting missions against the wildfires in Türkiye’s south in 2021.

The Alpin is at a different segment in the unmanned systems sector, according to earlier statements by the company officials, and the chopper cannot be matched with rotary- or fixed-wing drones.

Titra Technology previously signed a strategic cooperation deal with Argentina’s Cicare, one of the world's leading sportive helicopter companies.

Titra Technology, which operates in the fields of unmanned systems, health technologies and smart cities, aims to sell Cicare helicopters to Türkiye and the countries in the region, to provide authorized service support.

The Langkawi Exhibition, this year marking its 16th edition, supported by the Malaysian Defense and Transport Ministries, is one of the largest defense fairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Turkish defense giants, including Aselsan, Roketsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), are introducing their products and services during the fair.

The fair was scheduled to run through the weekend.