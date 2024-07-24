Turkish defense company CTech unveiled its homegrown black box solution at the major airshow held in the United Kingdom this week.

Cüneyd Fırat, CEO of CTech, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Farnborough International Airshow brought together important aviation firms and offered unique opportunities to form new networks.

"While showing our experience and high-tech solutions to the world, we are excited to come together with leading companies from around the world to talk about new collaborations, and as CTech, here at the airshow, we came to tell the world about our field-proven solutions,” said Fırat.

He stated that the homegrown black box is an accident-resistant voice and mission data recorder device, ensuring the protection of recordings to survive the harshest of conditions, even underwater or in extreme heat.

"Thanks to the underwater positioning transmitter attached to the device, the position of the platform can be easily determined if it remains underwater after the accident. The data recorded during the flight can be downloaded to the computer and analyzed after the flight using the ethernet interface of the device and the software tool developed by CTech," Fırat explained.

He also stated that thanks to its convection cooling feature, the device will not need a fan or an air-conditioned environment for cooling, adding that it can be integrated into all types of aircraft (fixed-wing or rotary-wing).

A model of the homegrown "black box" solution developed by Turkish defense company CTech, July 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that the product would be ready for use very soon, Fırat noted that they will both meet the needs of air platforms produced in Türkiye international air platforms, thus contributing to the country's technology exports.

In addition to the black box, CTech showcased its UfukLink-Mini line of products at the airshow, which offers reliable and uninterrupted high-speed data transfer over long distances, providing superior performance in helicopters, airplanes and ships, among others.

CTech also displayed Scofus, a new broadband communication solution that combines channels, such as SATCOM, RF-LOS, 4G and 5G, into a single channel, providing secure and quality bandwidth required for autonomous and semi-autonomous land, air and sea platforms.

CTech’s SecureARX Satellite Communications System, which is used under harsh conditions to meet requirements for satellite communications on mobile vehicles, was also exhibited at the event.

The Turkish defense firm also showed its SkyARX Terminal compact satellite antenna systems and the HeliARX satcom solution at the expo.